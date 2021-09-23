Bellevue Berry Farm features all things fall

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it's to make a pie, flavor a spiced latte, or for your front porch, there are several places to buy this season's pumpkins.

Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch can help you get your fall season fix.

They have pumpkin picking, hayrides, live music and a haunted house.

Owner Ed Schaefer said he's been open since the 1980s and this year's pumpkin harvest is one of the best.

He added the pandemic continues to impact business, mainly when on the supply chain.

"We cater a lot of parties. It takes me twice as long to shop because I come to the store and they have a limit. One roll of toilet paper at Sam's. We got 45 flush toilets on the farm here. We have to plan ahead," said Schaefer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.