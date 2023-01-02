Bellevue Boy Scouts want to help you recycle your holiday lights

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — For a lot of people, this is the time to start taking down holiday decorations. Before throwing old Christmas lights away, a local boy scout group wants metro area residents to think twice.

Scouts BSA Troop 231 based in Bellevue is collecting old Christmas lights to recycle in an effort to raise money and be environmentally friendly.

Barb Bittner, a committee member of Scouts BSA Troop 23, said there are a lot of chemicals and heavy metals in Christmas lights that can be toxic if they end up in a landfill. It’s the second year the scouts have done this project and they’re setting a pretty big goal.

“We are aiming to recycle at least two tons of lights this year,” Bittner said. “We’re still trying to spread the word and let people know, especially now when people are taking their lights down.”

Lights can be donated: Bellevue Library, La Vista Library, Sump Memorial Library, Plattsmouth Library, Papillion City Hall, St. Matthews Catholic Community, Bellevue Fire Dist. 3, St James United Methodist Church

Boy Scouts Troop 231

