Bellevue brush fire on Hwy 75 near Chandler Road

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday afternoon there were reports of a brush fire near Hwy 75 and Chandler Road in Bellevue. A member of the KMTV staff drove by and captured video just as first responders were heading to the scene.

According to OPD Sergeant James Shade, the fire was under control before 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

Hwy 75 nb closed for wildfire.

Looks like they have it under control pic.twitter.com/ocnPWCeubP — Sgt James Shade (@OPDSgtShade) February 21, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.