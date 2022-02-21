Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bellevue brush fire on Hwy 75 near Chandler Road

items.[0].image.alt
Katrina Markel/KMTV
Brush fire beginning along Hwy 75
Firescreensnap.JPG
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 17:08:27-05

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday afternoon there were reports of a brush fire near Hwy 75 and Chandler Road in Bellevue. A member of the KMTV staff drove by and captured video just as first responders were heading to the scene.

According to OPD Sergeant James Shade, the fire was under control before 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018