Bellevue Chamber and nonprofits participate in Operation Holiday Cheer for service members at Offutt AFB

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, businesses and nonprofits worked together to make the holidays a bit brighter for service members at Offutt Air Force Base.

Each year, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce works with the organizations and Offutt to host the Operation Holiday Cheer Program.

Volunteers fill holiday gift bags with donated items like treats, gift cards, baseball tickets and holiday items. They'll be handed out to service members staying in the dorms at Offutt over the holidays.

“We have over 500 backpacks that'll be filled, and it's just a small way for our community, that very much loves and appreciates our military service members, to say thank you,” said Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber says the program has grown this year through a partnership with the Offutt Advisory Council.

This year, the council donated more than $32,000 to Operation Holiday Cheer. It also raised more than $62,000 in the Omaha metro area.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.