Bellevue church holds mobile food pantry Saturday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A church in Bellevue spent Saturday handing out food to their neighbors.

The Church of the Holy Spirit gave out milk, bread and other staples to those who drove through their mobile food pantry. Around 120 people were expected to come through.

The church has been doing the pantry for 11 years in an effort to help those in Sarpy County who may be going without.

"Just in Bellevue Public Schools alone, approximately 6,000 students are on free and reduced lunches. So there is a high need there, just based on those numbers alone,” said Margie Guy, Ministry Coordinator.

The church has volunteers from several local groups and is always happy to have more volunteers.

