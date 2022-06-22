Bellevue City Council approves new appointee to Ward Two on Tuesday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — In Bellevue, the city council has voted to approve the appointment of Rich Casey to Ward Two on Tuesday night.

Casey will fill the position left vacant after the death of Bob Stinson last month.

Casey will serve out the remainder of the term until a successor is elected and qualified.

He is the Bellevue Schools' transportation director.

Casey also served on the council's planning commission and is retired from the military.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.