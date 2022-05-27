Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson dies

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Bellevue confirmed the death of Bellevue Ward 2 Councilman Bob Stinson in a social media post. He died on Thursday afternoon, according to the city, and has served on the city council since his election in 2018.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St, Bellevue.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 3702 370 Plaza, Bellevue.

The funeral announcement can be read here: bellevuefuneralchapel.com

The city's full Facebook post is embedded below.

