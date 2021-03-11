Bellevue community comes together to honor late residents

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - The Bellevue community came together Wednesday night to honor two beloved community members who recently passed away.

The Bellevue Community Foundation gathered to paint a giant shamrock in recognition of St. Patrick's Day at the intersection of Mission Avenue and Franklin Street.

The shamrock was dedicated and painted in honor of Frank Kumor and Al Sullivan.

Kumor was a Bellevue businessman who owned Erwin's Jewelry and also served on the Bellevue School Board.

Sullivan, who was born and raised in Bellevue, was a longtime owner of Stella's Bar and Grill after taking it over from his mother Stella.

"The members of the Bellevue Community Foundation hope that the dedication of this shamrock brings a little smile to the friends and family of Mr. Kumor and Mr. Sullivan along with anyone else who sees it," the Bellevue Community Foundation wrote on Facebook.

Wednesday marked the sixth time the Bellevue Community Foundation commemorated St. Patrick's Day with a large shamrock in the middle of Olde Towne.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.