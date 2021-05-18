Bellevue community members hold candlelight vigil in honor of children found dead over the weekend

On Tuesday evening in Bellevue, a vigil will be held in honor of Theodore and Emily Price — the two children who were found dead in their father’s home over the weekend.

Their father Adam Price, who is in California facing extradition back to Nebraska, was supposed to appear in court today but the hearing was postponed until tomorrow afternoon.

The reason for the postponement isn’t clear but we do know Bellevue investigators are still working on the case.

A few detectives have been sent to California to try to get some answers from Price about what lead to the deaths of his two children.

In Bellevue, they are still gathering evidence and talking with those who knew the family to try to piece together a better picture.

The Bellevue community is gathering at Twin Ridge Park tonight at 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil for Teddy and Emily. Though their mother does not live in the community, the people of Bellevue want to show their support for her and share their memories of the two young children.

