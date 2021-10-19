Watch
Bellevue dad, Adam Price allegedly told authorities he 'would do it again' following death of kids

Price is charged with first-degree murder for death of children
KMTV Staff
Price house memorial
Adam Price House Memorial
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:36:31-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Adam Price, the Bellevue father of two being charged with alleged first-degree murder for his children's death, was in Sarpy County court today.

Price's two children, five-year-old Emily and three-year-old Theodore, were found dead in his Bellevue home during a welfare check in May.

He was later arrested on a fugitive warrant in Pacifica, California and transferred to Sarpy County.

He appeared in court today because of a motion to amend his charges from felony child abuse to two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a Bellevue police detective who spoke in court, Price told California law enforcement officials that he "would do it again." Autopsy reports show that Emily and Theodore died of asphyxia due to smothering.

