Bellevue dad, Adam Price allegedly told authorities he 'would do it again' following death of kids

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Adam Price, the Bellevue father of two being charged with alleged first-degree murder for his children's death, was in Sarpy County court today.

Price's two children, five-year-old Emily and three-year-old Theodore, were found dead in his Bellevue home during a welfare check in May.

He was later arrested on a fugitive warrant in Pacifica, California and transferred to Sarpy County.

He appeared in court today because of a motion to amend his charges from felony child abuse to two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a Bellevue police detective who spoke in court, Price told California law enforcement officials that he "would do it again." Autopsy reports show that Emily and Theodore died of asphyxia due to smothering.

