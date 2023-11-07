Bellevue East High School marching band grateful for Papillion La-Vista South's kindness

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — At a state band competition held at Millard South High School, Bellevue East High School’s marching band placed third in their competition, and sixth overall, but it was when they left the competition that things hit a sour note.

One of the buses carrying the band’s color guard members was involved in an accident. No one was hurt, but all 15 kids on board including junior Madeline Woods were shaken up.

“That's something that nobody wants to go through,” she said. “I'm just glad everyone's ok, it could have been a lot worse.”

What Madeline didn't know at the time was another band headed back from the competition saw them.

“We're all driving by and witnessing this, and there's a truck 30 feet back that's crushed in half and all of this is going on,” said Edyn Butler, a Papillion La-Vista South High School color guard band member.

When Edyn and her band members drove past the accident, she knew she needed to help.

“They were going to St. Louis the next weekend and they were obviously going to be nervous getting back onto a bus after what they'd been through,” said Edyn.

She and her mom came up with the idea to give Bellevue East band members something to take their minds off the accident, baskets full of snacks and activity books.

Edyn got a hold of Madeline.

“My first thought was, that's too nice of them,” said Madeline. “Yeah, it was a very kind gesture.”

Madeline’s bandmates were also grateful, sending a video thanking the Papillion La-Vista South band for their generosity.

“I know they would have done the same thing for us,” said Edyn. “I was just happy that I was able to help somebody.”

Bellevue East’s band director Jeremy Krug stresses the importance of kindness all the time to his band members, but even he wasn't prepared for the impact it would leave on him.

