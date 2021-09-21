Bellevue elementary principal on leave following alleged DUI crash with motorcyclist

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to court documents, the principal of LeMay Elementary in Bellevue is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunken crash on Friday that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

For his alleged involvement, 46-year-old Andrew Miller is facing “DUI-cause serious bodily injury; Class 3A Felony" and was placed on leave from Bellevue Public Schools.

Bellevue Public Schools said, "LeMay principal, Mr. Andy Miller, has been placed on paid administrative leave due to a recent external incident. This is a personnel matter and no other information is available. Bellevue Public Schools is here to support our LeMay students, staff, and families."

An Omaha police officer who arrived at the crash said Miller "had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech" and "admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages and had urinated in his pants."

OPD's crash investigation revealed "significant internal injuries to the driver of the motorcycle" who was identified as Bruce Blaydes.

Omaha Police Department Sgt. Jason Manning shared this post from the scene:

Working serious injury crash at 141&Pacific. Pickup rear ends a motorcycle. Pickup driver under arrest for DUI pic.twitter.com/H7JdG963WR — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) September 18, 2021

The officer added that Miller refused to provide a preliminary breath test and was transported to OPD Central Headquarters for another that showed "interference."

A warrant was eventually granted to take two vials of blood from Miller at UNMC for evidence and he was booked at Douglas County Corrections.

Miller is currently out on bond after 10% of a $250,000 bond was posted.

He is set to appear in court next on Nov. 11 at 9:00 a.m. in Douglas County.

