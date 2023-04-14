Bellevue family looking for cat following apartment complex fire that displaced dozens

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — As investigators work to find out what caused a fire at the Country Estate apartments in Bellevue, displaced families are trying to move forward.

Troubling that effort are fences established around the building to keep anyone from going back on the property.

One family was hoping to find their cat.

"My sister and I are here trying to help our mother trying to find her Maine coon cat. We're posting up fliers, we're praying for all the victims. This is just a tragedy, so many are affected, the whole entire building,” said Stephanie Grindle.

There were no injuries reported from that fire.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.