Bellevue homeowner welcomes community participation in holiday tradition with picture-perfect backdrop

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A nativity, Santa, lots of lights; something different everywhere you look.

"I've been doing the Christmas lights for as far as I can remember," George Cochrane of Bellevue said.

It may sound like any other house this time of year, but for Cochrane, it's a family tradition that's been going on for over 50 years.

"My dad was always festive, making the Christmas tree for us kids," Cochrane said.

Years ago, his dad made this tree for the family, handmade and a symbol Cochrane will keep forever.

"My dad made that tree when I was (a) kid and I've kept it ever since. And just to have Dad with me, it's always great to have," Cochrane said.

Over the years new decor gets added to the yard.

"When I was a kid, we would go out and look at lights. But never really had a chance to get out and take pictures," Cochrane said.

In 2021 'Santa's bench' became the new feature. For the second year, this bench is back to allow families to sit and snap a picture.

"My son and I will normally be out here on the weekend nights, handing out canes to the kids when they drive on by," Cochrane said.

They even created a Facebook page to share the photos. Cochrane said his neighbors love it too.

"Folks will come by and sit on the bench, take pictures of their pets, the kids, the whole family. They love to just sit there and watch folks too," Cochrane said.

The decoration doesn't only come out for Christmas. It also makes an appearance on Halloween, the Fourth of July, and even Easter.

"We decorate the yard all year long. Christmas is just where we have more lights. But every holiday we decorate," Cochrane said.

And for Cochrane, "Family is everything. So what I can do to share to let families come by and share it and make their own time, is always great to share," he said.

It's more than just decorating for the season, it's about making memories.

Cochrane said all the decorations will be out through at least the first of the year. The home is located off of South 50th Street and Trail Creek Avenue.

If you snap a picture be sure to share it with 'Santa Bench' on Facebook.

