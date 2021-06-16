Bellevue Library offers hot spot internet kits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When the pandemic hit, kids were sent home to learn remotely. Unfortunately, that proved a problem for some families that didn't have internet service or had weak signals.

3 News Now reporter Danielle Davis has information on what the Bellevue Library is doing to offer families hot spot kits to get fast and free internet service.

Those who show up to check out a hot spot kit must have a current library card.

Library cards are free for those who live in Bellevue.

