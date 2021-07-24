Bellevue man dies in Friday night collision

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed one and injured three others.

Deputies responded to a head-on collision involving a GMC Sierra and a Kia Optima on Harrison Street just east of 162nd Ave. at 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the driver of the Kia, 55-year-old Michael Kelly of Bellevue, was brought to Nebraska Medicine but passed away from his injuries.

A passenger, 42-year-old Tiffany Bucci of Omaha, was brought to Bergan Mercy with critical injuries.

Deputies said the driver of the GMC Sierra, 32-year-old Brian Donica of Sarpy County, and a young passenger was brought to Nebraska Medicine with minor injuries.

Deputies believe there might be witnesses to the crash that investigators haven't been able to identify. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit at 402-593-1546.

The incident remains under investigation.

