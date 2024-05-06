Bellevue man who killed his two children will spend rest of life in prison

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time, we have heard from the man who killed his two children in his Bellevue home in 2021.

Adam Price, emotionless, spoke at his sentencing where he learned he will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Nearly three years to the day since Adam Price murdered his two children -- five year-old Emily and three year-old Theodore, he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

"Justice is delivered under the law to the best that human justice can take its form," said Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney John Reisz. "In this case, I believe the judge was appropriate in making two life counts consecutive within each other.

Price smothered Emily and Theodore Price in May 2021 and fled to California where he confessed to a priest. He was later extradited back to Sarpy County. Prosecutors said at the time of the killings, Price and his ex-wife were in the midst of a contentious divorce.

Throughout the trial, Price showed little to no emotion, and that continued Monday when he spoke in court for the first time.

"I always have and always will love my wife and kids and please pray for them," said Price.

Prosecutors said Price's statement was an attempt to manipulate the court and his ex-wife, who attended the trial and watched the sentencing via Zoom.

"It seems to be all about Mr. Price and no one else," Reisz said.

Defense attorney Tom Strigenz said he hasn't seen a case like this one have so many legal challenges.

"You saw him today. He got sentenced to life in prison. Life is life. He's got to process that and he'll be getting some time to do that," said Strigenz.

"I think in the justice system, justice was accomplished. Whether healing is accomplished, that's a separate thing," Reisz said.

Price's defense attorney said he plans to file his sentence for appeal to an appellate court by the end of the week.

