Bellevue mayor says new lanes and other road improvements will make traveling through city easier

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Talk started more than 20 years ago. The *project* began two years ago. On Monday it opened to drivers.

The area of 36th and Capehart in Bellevue is getting a widened intersection, plus special detection on the lights to help direct traffic — reducing delays for drivers. More left turn lanes will also keep traffic moving. There's now a 10-foot sidewalk and more.

What opened Monday was phase one of the project. Mayor Rusty Hike said phase two is at Hwy 370 and Cornhusker Road.

“We are keeping the 36th Street widening project as our number one priority because you really need to get a north-south corridor in Bellevue, and that's the whole purpose of what we're doing here, and just making it easier to traverse across the city,” said Hike.

As soon as the ribbon was cut Monday morning the new lanes of 36th opened to traffic.

