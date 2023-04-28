Watch Now
Bellevue physician and abortion rights advocate, Dr. LeRoy "Lee" Carhart, dies

Nationally known abortion rights advocate and physician, Dr. LeRoy “Lee” H. Carhart died on Friday.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:20:48-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nationally known abortion rights advocate and physician, Dr. LeRoy “Lee” H. Carhart died on Friday.

His clinic in Bellevue was known as a gathering place for both sides of the abortion issue. A spokesperson for his clinic confirmed the death saying he will be deeply missed by family, friends, colleagues and patients.

Carhart founded his first clinic specializing in abortions in 1992 and spokesperson Karissa Powell says staff and doctors will continue his mission to provide services.

