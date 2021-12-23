Bellevue Police announce arrest of a school security guard in alleged child sexual assault case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police announced an arrest in a child sexual assault investigation.

23-year-old Carlos Ornelas Ramirez of Omaha was booked on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

He's also a security guard for Omaha Public Schools.

Police believe the alleged crime occurred in a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School earlier this month.

