Bellevue Police announce arrest of a school security guard in alleged child sexual assault case

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 22:20:40-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police announced an arrest in a child sexual assault investigation.

23-year-old Carlos Ornelas Ramirez of Omaha was booked on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

He's also a security guard for Omaha Public Schools.

Police believe the alleged crime occurred in a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School earlier this month.

