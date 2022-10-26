Bellevue Police arrest 16-year-old for bringing gun to Bryan High School

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to the school on Wednesday.

According to Bellevue Police, the handgun was found after a search of the suspect. The search was done after a resource officer at Bryan High School requested help from Omaha Public School Security.

The suspect was detained and transported to the Douglas County Youth Correctional Facility.

At this time, police say that there is no information that shows the suspect wanted to do harm to students or staff.

The suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of stolen property.

