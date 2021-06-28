Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bellevue Police Department announces newest four-legged officer

Mo will serve as an emotional support dog
items.[0].image.alt
Bellevue Police Department
Meet Mo, the Bellevue Police Department's newest "pawcifer."
Bellevue Police Dog Mo BPD
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:30:31-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday on Twitter, the Bellevue Police Department announced its newest “pawcifer.”

https://twitter.com/BellevuePolice/status/1409548724980826114/photo/1

Molden was killed while on the job near Deer Trail, Colorado.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018