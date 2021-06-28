Bellevue Police Department announces newest four-legged officer

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday on Twitter, the Bellevue Police Department announced its newest “pawcifer.”

https://twitter.com/BellevuePolice/status/1409548724980826114/photo/1

Molden was killed while on the job near Deer Trail, Colorado.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.