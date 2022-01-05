Bellevue Police Department donates to Bellevue Food Pantry

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Police Department is giving back to those in need in the community.

During the holiday season, the BPD put on a food drive. It started around Thanksgiving and just wrapped up.

They brought in canned food along with dairy products and more.

Members of the police department had a fun way to promote donations among different teams participating in the drive.

"We had a little fun competition with all the different work groups to see who could bring in the most,” said Sgt. John McDaniel, uniform patrol, Bellevue Police. “And it was a huge success. This was our first annual food drive and all the collection that we gathered were donated this morning to the Bellevue Food Pantry.”

The competition pitted units and divisions against each other to see who could raise the most donations for families struggling with hunger.

The reason for the change is that BPD officers are now allowed to have beards.

Before, it was restricted and each officer that chose to grow a beard would donate to a charity of their choice so they changed the event to a food drive.

The BPD donated all of the food items they brought in to the Bellevue Food Pantry.

