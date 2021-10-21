Bellevue Police Department honors new officers, promoted officers and new K-9

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Bellevue Police Department took time to recognize new officers, promotions and even some new K-9s.

Eleven new officers got their badges pinned, two enjoyed promotions to the rank of sergeant and three received longevity awards for 25 years of service.

One of the stars of the ceremony was brand new therapy dog Mo who captured hearts on social media over the summer.

"He's been absolutely great, he's five months old now. He's just doing a fantastic job with his job right now. We've had him into schools, victim interviews, he just offers comfort and support to whoever really needs it,” said Ashley Meyers of the Bellevue Police Department.

Police say Mo is a big help for victims.

