Bellevue Police Department unveils new electric patrol vehicle on Wednesday; the Mustang is still being tested

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police unveiled a first-of-its-kind patrol vehicle for the department on Wednesday.

The department unveiled a new fully-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E patrol vehicle.

It's not certified as pursuit-rated by Ford yet, but other departments around the country have tested it and given it a passing grade.

Its main purpose right now is testing and the department doesn't have plans for an all-electric fleet.

Police are still looking at battery life, how gear affects it and the effect of Nebraska's seasons. But it's still a big step for the department.

“The City of Bellevue is the oldest city in Nebraska and we pride ourselves on being (at) the forefront of exploration and pioneering new things. Bellevue's slogan is 'We influence the world', and the Bellevue Police Department is proud to be the first police department in the state of Nebraska to have an all-electric police patrol vehicle,” said Officer Jess Manning.

Manning says the funding for the vehicle came from insurance. One of the department's Ford Explorers was totaled and the insurance money had to be used this year.

Because of demand, Manning said it wasn't realistic to replace it so they decided to test the Mach-E and received it within three months.

