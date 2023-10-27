Bellevue Police focus on speeders as spooky season nears

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Spooky season or not, speeding in Bellevue seems to be a problem for other drivers and police.

“You're going the speed limit, they're going around you,” said driver Ron Strong. “I'm more cautious all the time.”

Bellevue Police Officer Chris Abbott said he sees speeding all around the city and isn’t afraid to write and issue tickets.

“If you get a warning, hopefully you don't do it again,” he said. “But more than likely you're going to end up getting a speeding ticket.”

Abbott said the cost of a speeding ticket depends on how far over the limit drivers are. It can range from $25 to over $125. He wants people to keep safety in mind anytime they drive, but especially now as trick-or-treaters prepare to hit the streets next Tuesday night.

“Drivers have to be aware of this, kids are going to be running, they want that candy they're going to be darting across the street in the neighborhoods not looking for cars, that's where drivers need to be a little more vigilant.”

Officer Abbott says the most common explanation he hears from drivers is that they're in a hurry, he recommends drivers give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations so that they don't have to speed in the first place.

