Bellevue Police investigate early Wednesday shooting that injured two

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday in a home near the 3200 block of Golden Ave.

It happened at 12:51 a.m., according to police.

Authorities say the man who shot the woman and man in their home is known to them. He's described as a man in his 20s.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

The victims were hospitalized.

This is a developing story.

