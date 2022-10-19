Bellevue Police investigate early Wednesday shooting that injured two

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday in a home near the 3200 block of Golden Ave.
It happened at 12:51 a.m., according to police.
Authorities say the man who shot the woman and man in their home is known to them. He's described as a man in his 20s.
Police are currently searching for the suspect.
The victims were hospitalized.
This is a developing story.
