Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bellevue Police investigate homicide after suspected home invasion

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:15 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 14:20:22-05

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot during a possible home invasion early Saturday.

Around 3:40 a.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block of Yorktown St in reference to the suspected invasion which resulted in the intruder, a 43-year-old man, being shot by someone in the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were three people home at the time of the suspected home invasion.

Authorities add the incident doesn't appear to be random and all parties involved are accounted for.

Detectives are actively investigating and no additional information is available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018