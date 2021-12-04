Bellevue Police investigate homicide after suspected home invasion

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot during a possible home invasion early Saturday.

Around 3:40 a.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block of Yorktown St in reference to the suspected invasion which resulted in the intruder, a 43-year-old man, being shot by someone in the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were three people home at the time of the suspected home invasion.

Authorities add the incident doesn't appear to be random and all parties involved are accounted for.

Detectives are actively investigating and no additional information is available.

