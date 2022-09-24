Bellevue Police investigating crash that killed two people, multiple injured

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two others.

According to police, on Friday at around 8:13 p.m., Bellevue Police and Fire Departments responded to a rollover crash at Ft. Crook Road and Cornhusker Road intersection.

Officers were initially told that at least one victim had been ejected from their vehicle. Life-saving measures were taken upon arrival.

While investigating the crash, officers determined a blue Honda Odyssey, driven by 33-year-old Maria Diaz Castelan, was traveling southbound on Ft. Crook Road.

Police say that the vehicle allegedly disregarded the red light at the traffic signal at Cornhusker Road, entered the intersection, and struck a Black GMC Envoy, driven by 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz, which was eastbound on Cornhusker Road.

Police also say the Honda Odyssey collided with a grey Kia Sorento, driven by 38-year-old Sally Harrington, who was also eastbound on Cornhusker Road at the time.

Officers found 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, a passenger of the Honda Odyssey dead on the scene.

Kirsten was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

Sally Harrington, along with two additional passengers from her vehicle, 46-year-old Ladell Harington and an unnamed 16-year-old, and Castelan were injured during the crash and transported to the UNMC.

The Sarpy Crash Team responded and processed the scene.

No citations have been issued, pending additional investigation, according to police.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.