Bellevue Police investigating Wednesday morning bank robbery

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning at a US Bank at 1001 Fort Crook Road North in Bellevue.

According to police, one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The suspects left the scene in a stolen vehicle after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, according to a press release.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspects are described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, one was black and one was light blue. They were also wearing black sunglasses and grey gloves. Police said they are Black males.

The suspects' vehicle was found by police unoccupied in a nearby apartment complex.

Police also report that while several employees were present, there were no customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

The Bellevue Police Department and FBI are investigating the incident.

