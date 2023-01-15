Watch Now
Bellevue Police searching for fugitive in area of 25th and Gregg Road; avoid area

Danielle Meadows / KMTV
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 12:53:50-05

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are searching for a suspect in the area of 25th and Gregg Road. Avoid the area.

