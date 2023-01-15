Bellevue Police searching for fugitive in area of 25th and Gregg Road; avoid area

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police are searching for a suspect in the area of 25th and Gregg Road. Avoid the area.
Units are trying to apprehend a fugitive in the area of 25th and Gregg Road. Avoid the area. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911. White male was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark jeans, goatee. #bpd— BPD Ofc Kenny (@BPD_Ofc_Kenny) January 15, 2023
