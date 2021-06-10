Watch
Bellevue police seek shooting suspect

BenjaminNelan on Pixabay
Bellevue Police need help identifying and locating an additional suspect believed to be linked to a recent shooting.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 22:03:52-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Bellevue police need help identifying and locating an additional suspect believed to be linked to a recent shooting.

The suspect is described as either a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male and approximately 5-foot-11 tall. He's believed to be driving a red pickup truck.

The suspect is being sought in connection to a shooting on June 6 that injured 26-year-old Alvino Wilkins of Omaha near the 1600 block of South Galvin Road.

Police already arrested one man, 20-year-old Timothy Webster of Bellevue, in connection to the incident. Webster was booked into the Sarpy County Jail after being charged with accessory to a felony.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspect or who may have information on the incident can call authorities at 402-592-7867.

