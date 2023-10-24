Bellevue Public Library's Makerspace receives upgrades thanks to donation

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Makerspace inside Bellevue’s Public Library is a room full of many possibilities that librarian Constance Bernard helps people bring to life.

“I help to oversee the machines in this room,” said Bernard. “I teach classes in this room.”

Machines in the space make it possible for people to create images and designs that can be made into something special.

Now, thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Bellevue Community Foundation, six new iPads will allow more people to use the Makerspace.

“You would be able to maybe create an image you could etch out on the laser cutter or create an image you could heat press onto a mug,” said Bernard.

They can also be used as regular iPads so that people who are interested can learn how to use them.

“Kids come in, they learn how to use the different machines,” said Bernard. “It's also interesting to watch teens come in and the older demographic who thought they were done learning things learn something new.”

Bernard said everything in the Makerspace is free to use aside from extra materials needed. The Makerspace is available by appointment, email refrequest@bellevue.net to set up a time.

