Bellevue Public Schools announces temporary indoor mask mandate

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Public Schools announced Sunday that an indoor mask mandate will be taking place starting Jan 18.

This mandate will include all students, staff, families, visitors, and spectators that come into any BPS building.

This includes any and all school and extracurricular activities when indoors and on school buses.

This mandate will last through Feb 4 but the situation will remain fluid as they are dependant on the number of positive cases in both the district and Sarpy County.

For COVID-19 case reports from the school district click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.