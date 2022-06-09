Bellevue Rocks festival kicks off Thursday with carnival rides, music and food

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Rocks riverfront festival kicks off Thursday at American Heroes Park and will run through Saturday.

For the first time, the festival will be three days full of live music, food and carnival rides.

Jim Ristow, the city administrator for Bellevue, says they doubled the number of vendors from last year. He also says he is excited for families to experience the event this year.

"Our carnival, this is the first year we have had Heart of America carnival, you are going to see some close to 30 rides. Some really cool rides. So, from a family experience, you'll see a much different event than we have had in the past," said Ristow.

Ristow suggests that guests bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music.

Entry to the festival is free and wristbands for the rides are available for purchase.

Gates open every day at 4 p.m. and will close at midnight.

