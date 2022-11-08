Bellevue University holds 10th Annual Veteran Backpack Drive on Monday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Ahead of Veterans Day, community members from around the metro met at Bellevue University on Monday for its 10th Annual Veteran Backpack Drive.

Everyone from civilians, active duty service members and veterans helped pack 200 backpacks with brand new items. Those items include hats, scarves, parkas, and personal items.

All of it goes to homeless veterans.

Bellevue's Military Veteran Services Center Manager Heather Carroll says this year's drive is bigger than ever.

“We had a plethora of people wanting to show up and come down to be a part of what they've been giving to for the last month. So we asked them to come down and be a part of this. I'm just going to call it a historical event because it just keeps on thriving and getting better each and every year,” said Carroll.

Anchor Marc Thomas was honored to be there on behalf of 3 News Now.

Carroll says the backpacks will be delivered to the Sienna Francis House Friday during a Veteran's Day ceremony.

