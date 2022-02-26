Bellevue University hosts Latino high schools seniors for career conference

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, high school seniors had a chance to learn more about career opportunities. Bellevue University hosted the El Camino Latino Conference today.

Students heard from speakers who represented four companies in varying industries. Representatives from Google, Union Pacific, Methodist Health System and Hawkins Construction spoke.

The conference was designed for Latino students, but it was open to any student who wanted to attend.

The director of the El Camino Latino Center says the day introduced students to a variety of career options.

“Specifically for Latino students, it is very important because they're able to connect with people that are already successful in life and already have their careers set for them," said Gina Ponce, Director of El Camino. "It's like looking at a buffet and deciding which one do. I want to have them know that it's all out there for them. All they have to do is reach out to them."

Students also heard from two panels, one that featured college students who talked about their higher education experience, and another that was made up of professionals who talked about their career fields in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.