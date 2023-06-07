Bellevue West grad in Broadway tour of Hairspray, teaches aspiring teen performers in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday was the second day of the Orpheum Theater's six-day run of the Broadway tour, Hairspray.

It's a return home for Lauren Johnson, a Bellevue West graduate who plays Lorraine in the show.

The special thing about this day was that Johnson led a master class for Omaha Performing Art's Nebraska High School Theater Academy (NHSTA) in order to share her success and knowledge.

She was previously an award-winning member of NHSTA before making it big on the professional stage.

"I feel incredibly honored ... it was like six years ago that I was still in high school and doing these master classes and seeing shows at the Orpheum. And to be the one on stage now is something I never thought would happen, but I'm so happy it is," said Johnson.

For anyone interested in seeing Hairspray, tickets are available online.

