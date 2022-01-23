Bellevue woman dead after shooting; suspect in custody

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police have confirmed a fatality in a shooting at a residence near 22nd and Jefferson Street Saturday night.

The victim, a 31-year-old female, has not been identified at this time, pending notification to her family.

She was transported to UNMC where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, they arrested 43-year-old Lovell Jones Jr. for 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and 1st Degree Domestic Assault.

He is being held in the Sarpy County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information contact the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

