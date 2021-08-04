Bemis Center exhibit reflects on political, cultural divide in America

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An exhibit at the Bemis Center is highlighting the social, cultural, and political divide in America through the work of 21 artists.

It’s called ‘All Together, Amongst Many: Reflections on Empathy.'

From photos to sculptures, pieces explore topics like systemic racism, healthcare, and climate change.

The exhibit also connects artists from across the country with local organizations.

“Because Omaha is such a rich plethora of nonprofits that are working with all of these issues, we wanted to be able to highlight some of the nonprofits and organizations that are working specifically, like, Boots on the Ground, with some of these issues," said Rachel Adams, chief curator at the Bemis Center.

There is plenty of time left to see the exhibit — it's on display until mid-September.

Admission to the Bemis Center is always free.

They’re open Wednesday through Sunday.

Visit the Bemis Center's website for more information.

