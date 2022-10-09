Bennington highlights community and mentorship during combined celebration on Saturday

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A big day for Bennington, the town supporting its small close-knit community while celebrating a big milestone.

Saturday the small town of Bennington celebrated its Founder’s Day marking the city's 135th anniversary, a cause for a day-long celebration.

Events included a farmer's market, pep rally and autograph signing by the local high school's student-athletes

"It’s just a really great day to build community and bring us all out on a gorgeous fall afternoon," said Lindsey Adams with the town's Chamber of Commerce.

In all 36 vendors were part of the celebration, attendance was at a record level. While the city honors its past, an organization within it helps shape the future.

Teammates Mentoring matches kids with adults in the community helping them build relationships with grown-ups outside of their families and teachers. It marked its 8th anniversary Saturday.

"We match student grades 3-12 with adults in the community," said Megan Detjens, Teammates coordinator, Bennington School District. "It's just another opportunity for a student to have another supportive adult in their life"

Detjens said kids and mentors play games, chat or just hang out. Mentor Stan Turner said the program gives kids a voice, promoting positive development.

"If they want to sit down and talk, maybe they just want to do homework and talk to you on the side, it’s whatever they want." He said.

Turner said it’s hard to say who gets more out of the program the mentors or the mentees.

"I think it’s almost equal," he said. "But I know every mentor feels great when they walk out the door."

With interest in the program still growing, everyone in Bennington is sure it will stick around longer than another eight years.

"There’s a long list of mentees needing mentors so the more we can bring in mentors those mentees have somebody," said Nikki Thomsen, chamber of commerce.

Teammates Mentoring is looking for volunteers in Bennington, more information on the program and how to sign up can be found on their website.

