Bennington Unicameral race too close to call

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Final unofficial election numbers are out in Douglas County following the May 10 primary.

The District 18 Nebraska Legislature race is still razor-thin.

Christy Armendariz is ahead of Clarice Jackson by just 21 votes. Michael Young was the top vote-getter in the district with 2,498 votes. Armendariz received 2,379 votes and Jackson received 2,358 votes. The top two finishers advance to the general election.

Armendariz sent out a press release on Friday claiming victory but, we reached out to the Douglas County Election Commission and their spokesperson says it's "too soon to make that determination."

The county will canvas votes until May 26.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.