Benson Baptist Church holds drive-thru food pantry in cooperation with Food Bank for the Heartland

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Generosity was practiced in full force Saturday morning as volunteers at Benson Baptist Church gave groceries to families needing help.

Every month the church works in cooperation with Food Bank for the Heartland. They take monetary donations to purchase goods for those in need.

They usually serve about 250 families at their drive-thru food pantry.

"It's a service we do as a church because we want to help out our community. We believe Jesus would want us to take care of those needy families in our community," said volunteer, Marisa Carlson.

If you want to give back and volunteer or make a donation you can just contact the church directly. You can also go to their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.