Benson business owners split on adding parking meters to the district

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Should you have to plug a meter to park on Maple Street in Benson? That's the question those in the community debated Wednesday.

“Things are not going to get better in Benson for parking unless we invest in some infrastructure,” said Patrick Cavanaugh, who owns a law firm in Benson.

The plan was discussed during a meeting of the Benson Business Improvement District. If they push forward there would still be free parking while the City of Omaha takes over surface lots located behind the businesses.

Laci and Ryan Mulick are the owners of Found, a home decor vintage shop in Benson, and believe the back parking lots where their employees park will go away.

“By kicking us out of the lots that we were parking in — and forcing us to park on the street — and then they’re feeding their own agenda, and it’s making it look like they’re parked there all day and the meters are going to be helpful when that’s not necessarily the situation,” said Laci Mulick.

They are against the parking plan overall for that reason and others, saying meters in effect limit how long a customer wants to stay in the district.

“The goal for some of the businesses is to have the customers come in, do what they’re doing and leave. Well that’s not something that we necessarily want, and I don’t believe that’s what a lot of the businesses want,” said Laci Mulick.

Benson resident Derek Babb was also at the meeting but thinks that the meters are a great idea.

“People complain about parking in Benson all the time and it is just the case that you can’t immediately find a spot,” said Babb.

He hopes the plan will allow for employees to park for free in the back of businesses and customers that are coming and going can use the meters.

“It just makes it so just those meter spots cycle more frequently,” said Babb.

Any profits raised from parking meters would go back into the district and the money could be used for lighting or bike corrals, among other possibilities.

