Benson First Friday celebrates Pride month with variety of community activities

BENSON, Neb. (KMTV) — Benson artists, businesses and neighbors took to the streets of a historic area on the first Friday of the month.

The monthly event is about building community through arts engagement.

Friday night's focus was on Pride month.

There were new murals celebrating diversity, entertainment in the street and community resources.

"Really just kind of allow queer people to find the help and advocacy that they need. But, also for us to be around each other and enjoy each other's art and love on each other,” said First Friday Administrator, Ziggy Quinn.

This year marks 10 years since the event was founded. Since then they have grown while featuring more artists.

