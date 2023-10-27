Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Benson High School teacher receives $500 'Pay it Forward' check

A big surprise for a teacher at Benson High Friday. Lorren Rahn is a vocal music teacher and got a $500 check from our Pay it Forward campaign with First Interstate Bank.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 18:31:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A big surprise for a teacher at Benson High Friday. Lorren Rahn is a vocal music teacher and got a $500 check from our Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

It recognizes teachers with prize money to help enhance how — or what — students learn.

"I was really excited, because my kids have worked really hard the last few years, and I really hope to use this money to get better costumes for show choir, and to take them on a little field trip,” said Rahn.

If you know a teacher who deserves a nomination, you can submit one on our website here. The form takes about five minutes to fill out, but could result in a $500 check for your favorite local educator.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018