Benson High School teacher receives $500 'Pay it Forward' check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A big surprise for a teacher at Benson High Friday. Lorren Rahn is a vocal music teacher and got a $500 check from our Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

It recognizes teachers with prize money to help enhance how — or what — students learn.

"I was really excited, because my kids have worked really hard the last few years, and I really hope to use this money to get better costumes for show choir, and to take them on a little field trip,” said Rahn.

