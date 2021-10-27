Benson Theatre premieres first play Thursday with '20th Century Blues'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting Thursday, there’s a brand new place to see theatre in Omaha.

After years of fundraising and months of renovations, Benson Theatre near 60th and Maple opens tomorrow.

The theatre's very first production is called "20th Century Blues" by Susan Miller.

It features some of Omaha's most established actresses, bringing them together on stage to tell a story about friendship and the changes that happen as we grow older.

“20th Century Blues is a pretty new script, it was an off-broadway show in about 2018. So it hasn’t been done in the area which is one reason to come see it. Another reason is to come and see our amazing space because it’s the first show that we’re doing in that amazing space and I’m just excited for folks to come in and see how hard we’ve been working and what we’re able to put together," said Echelle Childers, the director of the production.

Visit Benson Theatre’s website for more information on showtimes and to purchase tickets.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.