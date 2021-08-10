Benson Theatre sign comes home decades after coming down

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you drive or walk past the Benson Theatre, you'll see its name in lights starting this week.

This morning, the theatre raised the 20-feet high Benson Blade marquee. It was first put up in 1923 and stayed until the late '40s.

The theatre spent the last 10 years working to put it up back up. Right now, the facility is undergoing renovations and building out programming.

The theatre's executive director said it's been a dream finally realized.

"Urban neighborhoods like Benson need more programming for kids, for older adults, for those with specific needs. We can create an intentional community by just inviting people to share the space," Amy Ryan said.

In addition to the sign returning, the original stage also made a homecoming:

To become a community partner with the facility, call 402-991-4333.

