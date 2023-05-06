Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting kicks-off with shareholder shopping day: people coming from around the world

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Berkshire annual shareholders meeting starts on Saturday, but Friday was all about the shopping.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson went to the CHI Health Center and Borscheims where thousands made their way to Omaha for the fun.

Thousands spent the day shopping and filling bags from Berkshire brands.

"My bag is full of Fruit of the Loom and See's candy," said shareholder Dorrie Heronimus. "That was her first stop, it was gotta get the candy. Did the candy and then Fruit of the Loom was just fun. It was just fun," said Angela Johns, Omaha visitor.

And of course, like many, they had their Dairy Queen in hand.

"It's just fun. It's just fun to see everything with the Berkshire name on it," Johns said

Taking pictures, trying out video games and looking at all different kinds of products. Some come from around Nebraska, but others make the trek from around the world.

"It's a pretty long trip, yeah with three flights to get here, about 9-10 hours on (the) plane. It's a long way to come but you know it's worthwhile," said Martin Tierney, who traveled from Ireland.

It is Martin's second year coming all the way from Ireland, but this year is a little extra special.

"I thought this year would best bring our investment manager with us. So I brought John along so he can get his head around investing at an early age," Tierney said.

Bringing his son John to experience it all, especially hearing from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

"I've been a shareholder for just a couple years, and you know I think speaking to other people who have been shareholders for decades it's really nice and to think that perhaps John will be a shareholder in 50 years to come that's a nice thought," Tierney said.

But the shopping experience doesn't end at the CHI Health Center.

Many shareholders made their way to Borchseims to see all the beautiful pieces, especially one featured item.

The price tag of one of the featured rings goes for $19.2 million. Luckily, it is on sale this weekend for 25% off.

