Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting draws thousands to Omaha, kicks off tourism season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's one of Omaha's biggest events of the year, the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders Meeting is coming back to CHI Health Center this weekend.

The so-called "Woodstock for capitalists," draws tens of thousands of people to Omaha.

According to Visit Omaha, as many as 90% of the roughly 10,000 hotel rooms in Douglas County were full during last year's shareholders' meeting.

The meeting kicks off the tourism season for Omaha. Each year total visitors to the city spend more than $1.2 billion in the city.

Jasmyn Goodwin with Visit Omaha says thousands of people from around the world will be in town this weekend and they'll also be bringing their appetites.

"They're obviously not bringing their kitchens which means they have to go out," Goodwin said. "They're going to our restaurants."

According to Visit Omaha, most of the money spent by visitors goes to food and beverages. Goodwin said restaurants are making sure they leave a good impression on every guest that stops by.

"(The business owners) know what this weekend means," Goodwin said. They're going to be busy."

